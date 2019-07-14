DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Short Interest Up 16.0% in June

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the May 30th total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other DASAN Zhone Solutions news, CFO Mikhail Golomb bought 10,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

DZSI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.48. 62,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,566. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $207.26 million, a P/E ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 0.41. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

