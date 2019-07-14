CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Update

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the May 30th total of 93,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 2.1% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 25,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 145.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSWI traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.00. 57,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.05. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.65.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $91.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.55 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

