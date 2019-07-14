Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Verso from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $38.49 on Thursday. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

