Credit Suisse Group Downgrades ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $83.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $88.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.18.

NYSE MAN opened at $89.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.57. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $97.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 926.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 583.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

