Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €58.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.80 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Total has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €59.69 ($69.40).

EPA FP opened at €49.87 ($57.99) on Wednesday. Total has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($57.36). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.29.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

