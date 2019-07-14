CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Short Interest Down 7.5% in June

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the May 30th total of 85,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of CRA International by 59.2% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 220,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 82,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRA International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRA International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of CRA International by 22.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of CRA International by 33.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRAI traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $39.24. 60,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. CRA International has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $58.75.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $105.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.92 million. CRA International had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. CRA International’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRA International will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRAI shares. ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

