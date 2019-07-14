COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,852,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the May 30th total of 1,583,900 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 276,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 148,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 95,938 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 57,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMRE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.57. 394,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,353. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $626.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.09. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $8.18.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

