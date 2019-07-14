Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €142.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CON. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank raised RDS-A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. Nord/LB set a €29.30 ($34.07) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €154.78 ($179.98).

Continental stock opened at €117.80 ($136.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion and a PE ratio of 8.61. Continental has a 12 month low of €118.30 ($137.56) and a 12 month high of €211.00 ($245.35).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

