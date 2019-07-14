ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Major Shareholder Sells $567,842.72 in Stock

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 151,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $567,842.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Archon Capital Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Archon Capital Management Llc sold 279,293 shares of ConforMIS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $1,052,934.61.

CFMS opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.00. ConforMIS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 42.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.85%. Equities analysts predict that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

CFMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConforMIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConforMIS by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in ConforMIS by 588.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in ConforMIS during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in ConforMIS by 300.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in ConforMIS by 133.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 66,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

