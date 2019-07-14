Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $2.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Concord Medical Services an industry rank of 67 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Concord Medical Services stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Concord Medical Services were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCM traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. 4,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,343. Concord Medical Services has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

