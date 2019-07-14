Comparing Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) and RenovaCare (NASDAQ:RCAR)

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and RenovaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems 4.68% 10.99% 6.50% RenovaCare N/A -25.42% -22.83%

Risk & Volatility

Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Merit Medical Systems and RenovaCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems 1 0 7 0 2.75 RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $69.75, suggesting a potential upside of 22.67%. Given Merit Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Merit Medical Systems is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and RenovaCare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems $882.75 million 3.54 $42.02 million $1.69 33.64 RenovaCare N/A N/A -$2.12 million N/A N/A

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats RenovaCare on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions. The company also offers cardiovascular and critical care products to treat patients with life-threatening diseases, protect healthcare providers from exposure to bloodborne pathogens, and provide medical devices. In addition, it provides interventional oncology and spine products comprising delivery system, embolotherapy, spine ablation, and vertebral compression fracture products to treat metastatic spinal tumors, liver cancer, uterine fibroids, benign prostatic hyperplasia, vertebral compression fractures, and arteriovenous malformations and hemostatic embolization, as well as breast cancer localization and guidance products for the treatment of breast cancer. Further, the company offers non-vascular stents to treat pulmonary and gastrointestinal diseases; dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate strictures; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. Additionally, it provides coated tubes and wires; and microelectromechanical system sensor components. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinic-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through its direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System for spraying a patient's own skin stem cells onto burns and wounds for self-healing; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

