Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Down 13.1% in June

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the May 30th total of 229,100 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearone by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 19,107 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearone by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 30,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearone by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Clearone by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Clearone stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. 5,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,958. Clearone has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Clearone had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a negative net margin of 63.26%. The business had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

