Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valener from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Civeo alerts:

NYSE CVEO remained flat at $$1.67 on Friday. 98,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,918. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $282.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 4.10.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $108.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Civeo will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Civeo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Civeo in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Civeo by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Civeo by 66.8% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Civeo by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.