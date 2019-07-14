Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Update

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,300 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the May 30th total of 566,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chinanet Online stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Chinanet Online as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chinanet Online alerts:

Shares of Chinanet Online stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.38. 14,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,547. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Chinanet Online has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 89.30%.

About Chinanet Online

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Chinanet Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinanet Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.