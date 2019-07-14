Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. Check Cap has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.24.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Check Cap will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

