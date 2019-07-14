ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Short Interest Up 16.1% in June

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the May 30th total of 180,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, insider M Scot Wingo sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $65,412.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 583,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,017,648.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 77,442.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 404.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

ECOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.02 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.01.

ECOM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,764. The company has a market capitalization of $261.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $31.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.79 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

