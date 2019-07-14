Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective hoisted by CSFB from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CG. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Detour Gold to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. CIBC raised Centerra Gold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 target price on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.83.

CG stock opened at C$9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.76 and a twelve month high of C$9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.64.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$444.86 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

