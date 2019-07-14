Brokerages Set Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Target Price at $61.20

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.67.
O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.
In related news, EVP Michael R. Pfeiffer sold 10,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $756,189.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,452.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $424,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,460 shares of company stock worth $1,366,521. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,771,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,189. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.06. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.13. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $54.42 and a 1 year high of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.43). Realty Income had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.
