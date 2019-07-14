Brokerages Set Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Target Price at $61.20

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Pfeiffer sold 10,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $756,189.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,452.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $424,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,460 shares of company stock worth $1,366,521. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 330,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 12.8% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 26.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,771,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,189. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.06. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.13. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $54.42 and a 1 year high of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.43). Realty Income had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

