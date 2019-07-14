Brokerages Set National Grid plc (LON:NG) Target Price at GBX 905

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 909.64 ($11.89).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Victory Capital to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $34.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 960 ($12.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

In related news, insider Peter Gershon purchased 60,000 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 807 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of £484,200 ($632,693.06). Insiders have purchased a total of 60,033 shares of company stock worth $48,447,678 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NG traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 838.50 ($10.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,959,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. National Grid has a one year low of GBX 744.50 ($9.73) and a one year high of GBX 892 ($11.66). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 829.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion and a PE ratio of 18.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.26 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $16.08. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

