Brokerages Set Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Target Price at $215.50

Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.50.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, May 5th.

Get Msci alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Msci during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Msci by 223.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,779,000 after purchasing an additional 502,999 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Msci by 22.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,979,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,529,000 after purchasing an additional 363,875 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Msci by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,593,000 after purchasing an additional 247,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in Msci by 658.4% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 251,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,833,000 after purchasing an additional 218,456 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.12. The company had a trading volume of 293,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,599. Msci has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $246.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.44.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Msci had a net margin of 39.27% and a return on equity of 813.48%. The firm had revenue of $371.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Msci will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.