Brokerages Set ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) PT at $11.15

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on ING. ValuEngine downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on Summit Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price objective on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in ING Groep by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.66. 1,489,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,175. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

