Brokerages Set E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Price Target at €10.25

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €10.25 ($11.92).

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOAN. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

EOAN stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Tuesday, reaching €9.41 ($10.94). The company had a trading volume of 8,074,828 shares. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €9.68.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

