Brokerages Set E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Price Target at €10.25

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €10.25 ($11.92).

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOAN. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

EOAN stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Tuesday, reaching €9.41 ($10.94). The company had a trading volume of 8,074,828 shares. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €9.68.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

