Brokerages Set $2.78 Price Target for Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $2.78 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cinedigm an industry rank of 108 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have issued reports on CIDM shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 target price on Cinedigm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

NASDAQ:CIDM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cinedigm stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cinedigm as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

