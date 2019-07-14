Brokerages Expect Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.18 Million

Analysts forecast that Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) will report sales of $73.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.25 million and the lowest is $73.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $302.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.90 million to $302.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $362.35 million, with estimates ranging from $361.70 million to $363.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo Italia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,820. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -43.74. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

In related news, insider Hayden Brown sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $62,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 100,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $1,531,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,451 shares of company stock worth $9,687,211. 40.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $8,493,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $1,712,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

