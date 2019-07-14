Brokerages Expect Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) will announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.49). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.86) to ($4.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tcr2 Therapeutics.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($4.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($4.47).

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCRR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tcr2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

NASDAQ:TCRR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. 31,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,483. The stock has a market cap of $311.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,607,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,686,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

