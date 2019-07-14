Brokerages Expect Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Announce ($0.31) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $19.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Provention Bio an industry rank of 53 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PRVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACASTI PHARM-TS in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

NASDAQ PRVB traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 292,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,451. Provention Bio has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $448.34 million and a PE ratio of -10.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony Digiandomenico acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashleigh Palmer acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $43,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $456,920 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

