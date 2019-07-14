Brokerages Expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) to announce sales of $1.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.11 million and the lowest is $150,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $220,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 540.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year sales of $9.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 million to $19.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $40.21 million, with estimates ranging from $22.92 million to $57.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 98.03% and a negative net margin of 3,920.55%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SOLO shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

SOLO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 757,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 17.01 and a quick ratio of 16.61. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 180,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Electrameccanica Vehicles as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

