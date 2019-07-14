Brady (NYSE:BRC) Given a $45.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

Brady (NYSE:BRC) received a $45.00 target price from equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.00% from the stock’s current price.

BRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

BRC stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.56. 202,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,770. Brady has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Brady had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $289.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Michael Nauman sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $986,292.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,567 shares of company stock worth $2,586,736. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Brady during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the second quarter valued at $126,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brady by 128.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brady by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 33.1% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 46,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

