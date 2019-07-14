Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.77.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Boston Properties news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $752,263.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,941.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $553,862.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Boston Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $132.30. The company had a trading volume of 291,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,911. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $107.84 and a 52-week high of $140.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.16 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

