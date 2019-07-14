Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 276.67 ($3.62).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOO shares. Macquarie set a $89.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Friday. HSBC set a $122.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on the stock.

BOO stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 209.60 ($2.74). 3,391,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,270,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 219.42. Boohoo Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146.40 ($1.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 249.20 ($3.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.50.

In other news, insider Brian Small bought 20,000 shares of Boohoo Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £44,400 ($58,016.46).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

