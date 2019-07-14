BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells $44,850.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $356,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Mathers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $42,875.00.

BLFS stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.50, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.22.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLFS. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group set a $24.00 price objective on BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

