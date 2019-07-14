BidaskClub Lowers Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of CRUS stock opened at $43.57 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $50.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.
In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $276,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Tupman sold 1,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $76,171.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,900,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,085,000 after purchasing an additional 253,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 239,918 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 48.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 694,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 225,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 35.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 700,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,485,000 after purchasing an additional 184,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
