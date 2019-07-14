Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

BYSI has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

NASDAQ BYSI opened at $20.70 on Thursday. Beyondspring has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.31. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beyondspring will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

