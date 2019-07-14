Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for GVC (LON:GVC)

GVC (LON:GVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,130 ($14.77) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 88.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GVC. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.93) price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lookers in a report on Monday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,094.60 ($14.30).

Shares of GVC stock opened at GBX 600 ($7.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.09, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.65. GVC has a 52-week low of GBX 504 ($6.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,184 ($15.47). The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of -49.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 625.81.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

