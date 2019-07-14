Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €89.95 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €89.95 ($104.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FME. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €82.57 ($96.01).

ETR FME opened at €69.70 ($81.05) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €68.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a twelve month high of €91.74 ($106.67). The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

