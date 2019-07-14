Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DUFRY AG/ADR to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €72.40 ($84.19).

ETR:BAS opened at €60.22 ($70.02) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €61.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51. Basf has a 1-year low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a 1-year high of €84.91 ($98.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

