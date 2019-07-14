Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Given Sell Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities started coverage on TUI in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Lookers in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Ciena and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 662.08 ($8.65).

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 627 ($8.19) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 569.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 3.79. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 627.80 ($8.20).

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

