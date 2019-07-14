Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) PT Set at $64.00 by CLSA

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) received a $64.00 target price from analysts at CLSA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. CLSA’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Baozun in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of BZUN traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $53.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.98. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 3.22.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Baozun had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Baozun by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Baozun by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

