Bank of America Downgrades FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. Bank of America currently has $6.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FTSI. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Propetro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on C&J Energy Services and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut NCS Multistage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FTS International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.18.

NYSE FTSI opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. FTS International has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $605.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). FTS International had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 301.48%. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTS International will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FTS International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after buying an additional 63,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FTS International by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,829,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after buying an additional 637,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FTS International by 482.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 602,703 shares during the last quarter. DW Partners LP grew its holdings in FTS International by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. DW Partners LP now owns 653,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 369,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTS International by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 101,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

