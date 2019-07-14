Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Cut to Hold at CICC Research

CICC Research lowered shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 price objective on bluebird bio and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. CLSA set a $120.00 target price on Autohome and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.33.

Shares of ATHM opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.53. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. Autohome has a 52 week low of $61.43 and a 52 week high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.43 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 40.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autohome will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 15.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 52.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

