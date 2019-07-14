Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the May 30th total of 94,100 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64. Auburn National Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $116.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.