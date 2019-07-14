ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASHTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HAYS PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.51. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a one year low of $79.77 and a one year high of $129.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.84.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

