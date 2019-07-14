Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Given a $92.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price target on Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Urovant Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.13.

ASH traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.78. 489,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,725. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.44. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $64.93 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

In other news, insider Peter Ganz sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $116,087.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $572,566.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,025.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,811,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,037,000 after acquiring an additional 213,525 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,400,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,524,000 after acquiring an additional 669,069 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,508,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,887,000 after acquiring an additional 177,909 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,097,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,911,000 after acquiring an additional 424,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,787,000 after acquiring an additional 34,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

