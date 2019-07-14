Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASCL. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Renewi in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price target on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ascential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 471.88 ($6.17).

Shares of LON:ASCL opened at GBX 375.60 ($4.91) on Friday. Ascential has a 52-week low of GBX 335.60 ($4.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 369.56.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

