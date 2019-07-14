Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for animals. The Company is developing compounds for the pet health market, including a non-COXIB analgesic for treating pain, an appetite-stimulating molecule for inappetence and licensed non-opioid local anesthetic for treating post-operative pain. It operates in the United States and Europe. Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PETX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Oragenics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.08.

NASDAQ PETX opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93. Aratana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.16.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Aratana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aratana Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 515,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aratana Therapeutics

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States. Its product portfolio includes small molecule therapeutics and therapeutic candidates. The company markets NOCITA, a post-operative analgesia for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; and canine osteosarcoma vaccine, live listeria vector for the treatment of dogs diagnosed with osteosarcoma in the United States.

