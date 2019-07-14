Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AQXP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AQXP) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the May 30th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ AQXP opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.42. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQXP. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 74,725 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 603,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 109,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapeutics for chronic urological conditions by inflammation and pain. The company focuses on a library of novel compounds that activate SH2-containing inositol-5'-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) to develop therapeutics for application in inflammation, inflammatory pain, and blood cancers.

