Analyzing PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) and Its Rivals

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) is one of 179 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare PermRock Royalty Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. PermRock Royalty Trust pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 45.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $16.24 million $15.59 million 6.27 PermRock Royalty Trust Competitors $11.08 billion $793.47 million 11.35

PermRock Royalty Trust’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust. PermRock Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust’s competitors have a beta of 1.80, meaning that their average share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PermRock Royalty Trust and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 PermRock Royalty Trust Competitors 2095 8454 12149 397 2.47

PermRock Royalty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.53%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 47.19%. Given PermRock Royalty Trust’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PermRock Royalty Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust N/A 19.20% 18.96% PermRock Royalty Trust Competitors -7.54% 4.01% 6.85%

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust competitors beat PermRock Royalty Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

