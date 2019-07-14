Analysts Set Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Target Price at $9.67

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on OCUL shares. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James set a C$0.50 price target on Obsidian Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Jaguar Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.
In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Michael H. Goldstein bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $30,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at $64,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 40,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,099. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 229,248 shares of company stock valued at $669,811. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.17. 440,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,691. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.16.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 165.85% and a negative net margin of 2,956.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.
Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.
