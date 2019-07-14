Analysts Set Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Target Price at $9.67

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OCUL shares. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James set a C$0.50 price target on Obsidian Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Jaguar Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Michael H. Goldstein bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $30,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at $64,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 40,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,099. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 229,248 shares of company stock valued at $669,811. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.17. 440,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,691. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.16.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 165.85% and a negative net margin of 2,956.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

