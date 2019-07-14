Analysts Set Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) PT at $9.04

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.04.

KOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. Kosmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

