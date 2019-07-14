American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

APEI stock opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $515.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.81. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $26.37 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.51 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 8.38%. American Public Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in American Public Education by 1,116.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its holdings in American Public Education by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in American Public Education by 508.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

